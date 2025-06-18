Gatorade Reveals Special New Flavor Made for Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers and Gatorade have worked together for years now, ever since the former UConn star became the first NCAA athlete to sign an NIL deal with the sports drink brand.
Their partnership continues on since Bueckers joined the WNBA after being drafted No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings in April. On Tuesday, Gatorade unveiled a special new product made solely for Bueckers.
The rookie revealed that Gatorade created a Shirley Temple flavor just for her, as she is known for being a big fan of the popular mocktail. Bueckers was seen with the new bottle, which includes a photo of her on it, while speaking to media after the Wings' victory over the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday night.
Gatorade is calling it "Paige's Favorite Flavor."
Bueckers's teammate Myisha Hines-Allen was impressed with Bueckers's new drink.
It was the perfect way to celebrate her first home win since joining the WNBA.
Gatorade hasn't shared if the limited edition drink will be sold to wider audiences any time soon.