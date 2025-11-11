Three Takeaways from UConn's Win Over Columbia
Another day, another dollar. Or for the UConn Huskies, it's another game, another win.
The Huskies handled business against the Columbia Lions 89-62 and improved to 3-0 on the season. It was not the prettiest of wins as the Huskies did leave a lot of points on the board. But as they say, a win is a win.
The Huskies did a lot of good things, and there are things that they need to improve on for the next one. The Huskies' next bout is against the top 10-ranked BYU Cougars. The Huskies need to be ready, as this is the toughest opponent they are playing so far this year.
1. Alex Karaban Started Hot and Looked Like Himself All Game Long
Huskies fans could not have asked for a better start or a better game from their soon-to-be NBA Draft-eligible star. Alex Karaban was in the zone early on in this game, and he just was locked in all game long, making things look easy.
It seemed like every shot he was taking early was going into the basket, and he was on fire. He finished the game with 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field and was 1-for-3 from the three-point line. The kid was cooking all game and looked like himself.
The Huskies are going to need him to bring it against BYU. The Cougars are a tough matchup, and Karaban is going to have to be as good as he was tonight if the Huskies want to beat them.
2. Solo Ball had Another Great Game and Looks Poised for a Huge Year
If any player on the Huskies has had a huge year to start early on and looks like he is going to continue this all season, it is Solo Ball. Another great game from the kid as he finished the game with 23 points on 7-of-15 from the field and 3-of-9 from three-point land.
Sure, fans would hope that he could knock down a few more threes, but against an opponent like the Lions, that was not needed. He looked just fine out there all game and looked like he is going to step it up all year long when the Huskies absolutely need it.
It also feels like Karaban and Solo Ball have been mentioned in all three game takeaways so far, and that is a good thing. The Huskies need them to step up, and so far, they have.
3. The Huskies Again Struggled at the Free-Throw Line
In all three games so far this season, the Huskies have left points on the board because they are struggling to hit shots at the free-throw line. In the win over the Lions, the Huskies went 19-for-29 from the line. They cannot be leaving points on the board like that game after game.
In games against huge opponents like BYU or the Florida Gators or the Arizona Wildcats, leaving points on the board will hurt the Huskies. These top teams will defeat the Huskies every time if they keep leaving points on the board.
The Huskies need to figure out this issue and soon. It has not gotten better through three games, and head coach Dan Hurley needs to make them practice this every time they are on the court during the week until it is imperative.
