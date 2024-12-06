UConn Has Rebuilt Its Psyche Since Maui, Huskies Head Coach Dan Hurley Says
The No. 25 UConn Huskies defeated the No. 15 Baylor Bears 76-72 on Wednesday night, and after the game, Huskies head coach Dan Hurley talked about the importance of the win.
The Huskies were still dealing with the aftermath of losing three straight games in as many days at the Maui Invitational, but it sounds like the Baylor victory was healthy for UConn’s collective psyche, something that Hurley discussed during the postgame presser.
“When you get a chance to get back home and regroup, and you get a chance to do what you did last week and your ego comes crashing down as a program and you have no time to recover … We were just able to get home and get some days of practice and get some days together to rebuild and rebuild our psyche,” Hurley said.
“Obviously we knew we were coming into a place when we come into a place like Gampel, it’s hard for us to lose here. It gives the group some confidence here going into these two other non-conference games and the Big East slate, it gives us a little bit of juice and hopefully we can get Alex (Karaban) back. Winning without him today is gonna be good for the confidence of the group.”
Karaban missed Wednesday’s game while he continued to recover from a concussion suffered on Maui. Freshman wing Liam McNeeley stepped up in Karaban’s absence, scoring a team-high 17 points. McNeeley also tallied a career-high three blocks versus Baylor.
The Huskies will now take on the Texas Longhorns in Austin on Sunday as they look to get to 7-3 on the season.
