St. John’s vs. UConn Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 25

The top two teams in the Big East, St. John's and UConn, faced each other back on February 6 at Madison Square Garden and the Red Storm came out on top, winning by a final score of 81-72.

St. John's has gone 4-0 since that game, while UConn has gone 3-1, and now the two teams will be in a pivotal rematch on UConn's home court. If the Huskies win tonight, they'll re-claim first place in the division.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's marquee matchup.

St. John's vs. UConn Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

St. John's +6 (-110)

UConn -6 (-110)

Moneyline

St. John's +222

UConn -278

Total

OVER 146.5 (-110)

UNDER 146.5 (-110)

St. John's vs. UConn How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 25

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: PeoplesBank Arena

How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN

St. John's Record: 22-5 (15-1 in Big East)

UConn Record: 25-3 (15-2 in Big East)

St. John's vs. UConn Betting Trends

St. John's is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

St. John's is 5-1 ATS in its last six games vs. UConn

St. John's is 5-0 ATS in its last five road games vs. UConn

UConn is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 8-1 in UConn's last nine games

St. John's vs. UConn Key Player to Watch

Zuby Ejiofor, F - St. John's Red Storm

It was Zuby Ejiofor who led St. John's to the win in the first meeting between these two teams, putting up 21 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks, and two steals. He was a one man wrecking crew on both sides of the court, so Dan Hurley has to figure out a gameplan to slow down St. John's senior forward, or else the outcome of the rematch will be the same as the first game.

St. John's vs. UConn Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why I'm laying the points with UConn at home:

Don't be quick to bet St. John's in tonight's Big East duel just because the Red Storm got the better of UConn in the first meeting between these two teams. There's still plenty of evidence that the Huskies should have the advantage tonight, especially playing on their home court.

I'm not convinced that St. John's shooting is good enough to be able to hang with UConn for a second straight game. The Red Storm rank just 168th in the country in effective field goal percentage, while the Huskies rank 24th. Defensively, UConn ranks just one spot below St. John's in defensive efficiency. The two teams come into this game ranked 18th and 19th in that metric.

Not only can UConn match the defensive prowess of St. John's, but the interior of the Huskies' defense is its strength, ranking 14th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shoot 45.9% from two-point range. That will match up well with what St. John's does offensively.

With all of that in mind, I'll lay the points with UConn in tonight's marquee rematch.

Pick: UConn -6 (-110)

