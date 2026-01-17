UConn’s 2026 Recruit Excited for Big Future With Sarah Strong

The UConn Huskies landed a cornerstone when Olivia Vukosa made her commitment official. The 6-foot-4 player from New York committed to the Huskies over names like South Carolina, Texas, LSU, and Ohio State. And it turns out, Vukova’s move was planned. In fact, she believes she can catalyze Sarah Strong’s game.

That is interesting, considering Strong is averaging 18.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting nearly 60% from the field. In the last game, the Huskies faced Villanova, and Strong scored 24 points with 5 blocks.

Against Iowa, she went for 23 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on a national stage. Improving that kind of production would be quite the arc for Strong.

As Vukosa sees it, “I think it’ll open up her. I know she (Strong) has to post sometimes and sometimes she has to bring it out and lead the floor. I think by me getting there, she’ll be able to work outside a little more, which I think, from what I’ve seen, she could do amazing. So I’m just excited for that pick and roll with her.”

How about Sarah Strong not only showing good feet on the perimeter, but also having the hands to poke the ball away and jumpstart a transition opportunity for her squad?



So insanely talented and ready to continue UConn’s legacy of producing elite playerspic.twitter.com/RNLJ5CNtIG — Joshua (@pointmadejosh) January 13, 2026

Vukosa is not wrong when looking at UConn’s roster math. With Azzi Fudd expected to move on to the WNBA after next season and Serah Williams exhausting her eligibility, the Huskies are headed toward a frontcourt rebuild.

While moving Strong permanently to the center is an option, it limits spacing. That makes Strong and Vukosa the most intriguing pairing. Let’s not forget that Vukosa comes with some numbers of her own.

At Christ the King, Vukosa averaged 19.4 points, 17.9 rebounds, 5.5 blocks, and nearly four assists as a junior. She led the program to a CHSAA Tier 1 NYC title. Internationally, she had played for Croatia and even earned Best Defensive Player honors at the U17 World Cup.

Before Olivia Vukosa Ariives, The Huskies Face the Big East

The Huskies are undefeated this season and beat their last opponent, Villanova, 99–50, extending their winning streak to 34 games. It also stretches their Big East run to 47 straight wins. The Huskies overwhelmed the Wildcats early, building a 38–13 first-half lead. They held Villanova to a season-low 27.7% shooting.

Next up, the Huskies face No. 23 Notre Dame at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The matchup carries weight beyond rankings, with UConn looking to snap a three-game skid against the Irish after falling in South Bend in December and losing the last two meetings prior.

Historically, the Huskies have been strong at home in the series, owning a 23–4 record in Storrs. Soon after, the Huskies take trips to Georgetown and Seton Hall, which precede home games against Xavier and Tennessee, followed by another road test at DePaul, and then face Butler and Creighton.



Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more