UConn's Geno Auriemma Gets Candid Before Huskies of Honor Induction

The UConn Huskies enter yet another game unbeaten with a 17-0 overall record. In their last game, the Huskies faced Creighton on the road and took them down 95-54. To add on, 11 Huskies scored in that game. Next up, the Huskies face the Villanova Wildcats on a night that carries some extra weight.

30 minutes before tipoff, UConn will honor two teams that helped create the program’s identity. The 2015 and 2016 national championship teams will be inducted into the Huskies of Honor. While it is all celebration on one end, for Geno Auriemma, this night is also about reframing a long-standing narrative.

As Auriemma puts it, “Yeah, you know, there’s been a lot of scenarios where people think, well, if you go to UConn, you have to play a certain way and you have to change the way you play and you have to sacrifice this and sacrifice that.”

The 2014-15 team went 38-1 and closed the season on a 37-game winning streak. The 2015-16 group didn’t lose at all, completing the program’s sixth perfect season and winning a fourth consecutive national title. The two teams will join the 1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2014 teams.

“Well, I mean, how much of a sacrifice do you think Stewie [New York Liberty power forward Breanna Stewart] made to be national champion four years in a row and be MVP of the Final Four four years in a row? I don’t think she made any sacrifices to her game, or I don’t think she gave up any of herself. It’s just you’ve got to play a certain way," Auriemma added. "It’s like 'how do I go someplace where it’s bigger than me but still find a way to be a star?' That’s the key to coming to play here,”

We can't wait to celebrate our 2015 and 2016 National Championship teams on Thursday



🎟️ https://t.co/n30keUYzof pic.twitter.com/9119yWnG0B — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) January 13, 2026

The two teams being honored featured All-Americans such as Breanna Stewart, Moriah Jefferson, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis and Morgan Tuck. After the 2016 season, Stewart, Jefferson and Tuck became the first trio of teammates ever selected with the top three picks in the WNBA Draft. Today, UConn has 12 national championships to its name.

“It’s not like, 'well, I’m the number one player in the country in high school, but when I go to UConn, I’m just going to be another deckhand scrubbing the Titanic.' That’s not how this works. All those guys, you know, they all contributed to the team championships, but they all did it as stars, as first-team All-Americans, as one, two and three draft picks," Auriemma added.

"I think putting the teams up there on that wall is what we’re all about. But if you notice, the teams are also next to the individual blocks. And that kind of says it all. It’s not just players, and it’s not just teams.”

Geno Auriemma Reveals UConn’s Approach to Championship Pressure Ahead of Villanova Game

Auriemma is yet again on the track to create history with an undefeated team. The Huskies have won 55 straight Big East games, including tournament play, and lead the nation with 24.4 assists per game. They have posted at least 20 assists in 16 consecutive contests. And one of the reasons for that consistency is the mindset.

“You know, if I told them that we’re playing for an undefeated season, a national championship, I think they would scare themselves. So we don’t talk about that. My thing with them is every little thing that we do every day is I want to come to practice tomorrow and go, 'Hey, how was yesterday? Was it better than the day before? Yes. Okay, we’re on the right track.'", he said.

Let’s also not forget the strength of the Huskies' team this season. In the game against Creighton, Sarah Strong had 18 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five steals. Meanwhile, Azzi Fudd had 14 points and five assists.

Serah Williams has 8 points on 4-4 shooting! pic.twitter.com/Nn6Ds7mDyk — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) January 11, 2026

The Huskies have been stable this season, and that is also because of KK Arnod. She is ranked third nationally with a 4.63 assist-to-turnover ratio. Despite the unbeaten record, the Vilanova game will not be easy.

Villanova enters the matchup at 17-3 overall and has a guard like Jasmine Bascoe, who averages 17.4 points per game. The Wildcats are coming off an 85-55 win over Providence. While UConn owns a 47-18 advantage in the all-time series, conference games are always unpredictable.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more