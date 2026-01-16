UConn Defense Leaves Geno Auriemma Stunned

The UConn Huskies are still unbeaten and walked out of their last game with a loud statement. The Huskies crushed Villanova 99–50 at Gampel Pavilion to move to 18–0 overall and 9–0 in Big East play, pushing their winning streak to 34 games.

While the scoreboard doesn’t seem to break the UConn basketball pattern, the defense had renewed energy in this game. In fact, soon after the game, even Geno Auriemma admitted that this was one of the team's most “complete” performances.

As Auriemma puts it, “Well, maybe the players are not surprised, but I’m surprised that we were able to defensively do what we did today against a team that makes it hard for you to guard them. I thought the communication on defense was the best it’s been all season. We told them after the game that we could hear it on the bench. Every single person on the court, the way we were communicating, and how we were helping each other. That run in the second quarter was fueled by that.”

Villanova shot a season-low 27.7% from the field, committed 26 turnovers, and managed just 12 points in the paint. UConn turned those mistakes into 36 points off turnovers, made 16 steals, and never let the Wildcats find rhythm.

That run ballooned a 38–13 lead. The Huskies are now allowing just 51.7 points per game, forcing 25.3 turnovers a night, averaging 15.8 steals, and have a +38.7 scoring margin. They also had 58 points in the paint, 23 fast-break points, and 39 off the bench.

At the center of it all was KK Arnold. Arnold finished with 13 points, seven assists, and four steals, tying her season-high score. Her work, along with collective help defense, neutralized Villanova’s top scorer, Jasmine Bascoe, and limited her to eight points. Auriemma had something to say about that, too.

“Between the job that KK and the other guys did on Bascoe, who’s really good and really hard to guard, she gets up 20 to 25 shots every game, and today I think she had like 13, we did a terrific job defensively. On the offensive end, we were really sharp. We created a lot of opportunities for ourselves. We had one stretch where we started being silly with our turnovers and didn’t give ourselves opportunities, and they made a little bit of a run. Other than that, I think it was a pretty complete game by us, both physically and mentally,” added Auriemma.

Additionally, Sarah Strong posted 24 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks. Azzi Fudd added 14 points, while Blanca Quiñonez had 13 points. UConn shot 54.9% overall and assisted on 22 baskets.

What’s Next For Geno Auriemma and the Huskies?

UConn next hosts the University of Notre Dame on January 19. The Huskies are 38–16 all-time in the series. Still, recent history leans Irish, with UConn having lost three straight games. Their last meeting ended in a 79–68 loss for the Huskies in South Bend.

Beyond Notre Dame, the road stays demanding. The Huskies take trips to Georgetown, Seton Hall, DePaul, and Marquette. Soon after, they have home tests against Xavier, Butler, Creighton, and Tennessee.

