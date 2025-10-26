UConn's Alex Karaban Praises Rookie Guard for Growth
Freshman season in college hoops can often be overwhelming, and for UConn Huskies' Braylon Mullins, it has been no different. Transitioning from high school basketball to Dan Hurley’s system can be challenging. The game moves at a different pace, challenges the players, and the team is still building chemistry.
As Mullins himself puts it, “It’s a lot more fast-paced, especially with all the people understanding the concepts for the players that have been here. I’m just adjusting to Coach Hurley and how he wants to play.”
While Mullins might believe that, his teammate Alex Karaban says the young guard handles it with surprising poise.
“At times, as a freshman, you can get in your own head a lot. That’s what I experienced when I was a freshman,” Karaban said in a recent episode of In the Paint.
In his freshman year, Karaban played 39 games, starting the last 38, and led the team in total minutes played. However, Mullins might be looking at a different trajectory.
“You know, you’re playing in a whole different environment," Karaban said. "You’re playing a sold-out crowd every single night with a lot of people watching compared to the high school level. So that can be an adjustment for people. Braylon adjusted very well. That adjustment was on full display during the Huskies’ recent exhibition.
In the game against Boston College in the Hall of Fame Exhibition at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Huskies won 71-52. Mullins contributed 12 points alongside Solo Ball, helping the team control the floor. Karaban also pointed out that other freshmen were also making an impact, not just Mullins.
“And then just continue to learn the physicality and the pace of college basketball," Karaban said on the tandem of Mullins and fellow freshman Eric Reibe. "I think as they play more games, they’re going to get more comfortable. And I think over time, they’re going to start looking like vets throughout the season."
Mullins, named the Big East Preseason Freshman of the Year, has already proven he belongs. However, he will be off the hardcourts for six weeks due to an ankle injury. Interestingly, other voices also had high praise for the UConn freshmen.
Solo Ball Backs Alex Karaban, Praises UConn’s Center Eric Reibe
While Mullins has been the focus, Solo Ball was quick to sing the praises of Eric Reibe. “Eric, we both started. So, I mean, it’s a really good run for them. Freshman jitters, of course, are a thing. We have so many more games to go, and we’re just getting started, so I know how much better they’re going to do,” Ball said, pointing to the rising confidence across the roster.
And it's confidence with merit. Reibe is a 2025 McDonald’s All-American from Germany. He brings size, skill, and international experience to the Huskies. Before Storrs, he starred at The Bullis School in Maryland and helped Germany secure a silver medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup, where he averaged 15.4 points. In his Boston College debut, Reibe scored eight points and six rebounds.
Together, Reibe and Mullins form the freshmen core, which proves that the Huskies’ future is in the hands of a capable roster. And if the Boston College exhibition is any indicator, the Huskies’ freshmen are going to make some noise this year.
