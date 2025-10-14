UConn Guard Showing Promise Despite Early Struggles
The No. 4 UConn men’s basketball team played Boston College in an exhibition at Mohegan Sun Arena this week. The team won 71-52, led by Alex Karaban’s 17 points. Solo Ball added 12 points, while Eric Reibe scored eight. However, it was freshman Braylon Mullins who caught people’s eyes. Making his unofficial UConn debut, the Indiana-native put up 12 points without even being completely ready.
In the latest episode of In the Paint, Mullins got candid about his struggles under coach Dan Hurley’s regime. “My goal this year is just to get better day by day,” Mullins said. “It’s a lot more fast-paced, especially with all the people understanding the concepts for the players that have been here. I’m just adjusting to Coach Hurley and how he wants to play. It’s very, very fast, and I’m adjusting to that.”
The “adjusting” showed in the match against Boston. Although Mullins only played for 16 minutes, he picked up four fouls and only shot 2-for-7 from three. Then again, let’s not forget, it's his debut on college hardcourts and the pedigree he comes with.
Mullins is the 2025 McDonald’s All-American who led his Greenfield-Central team to a 23-4 record as a senior. He did that while averaging 32.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.7 steals, and shooting 47 percent from three.
Mullins is Greenfield-Central’s all-time leading scorer with 2,158 points and even holds the single-game record with 52 points. He was even named Indiana’s ‘Mr. Basketball,’ an honor that was previously won by players like Kyle Guy, Gary Harris, Eric Gordon, and more. Still, the transition to college basketball isn’t always seamless. However, the UConn staff believes he is more than just up for the challenge.
Associate head coach Kimani Young is already impressed. As Young puts it:
“Braylon Mullins is as exciting a freshman as I’ve seen since we’ve been here. His ability to shoot the ball is impressive. He’s probably an underrated playmaker and a really good athlete. He also has defensive potential with his size and athleticism.”
The praise is not simply hype. Mullins’ shooting alone makes him a matchup problem in the Big East. His release is quick, even if he doesn’t fully extend, and he can hit shots in transition, off screens, or on the dribble. His range, along with his ability to cut off the ball and find open space, gives UConn a versatile scoring option.
Additionally, when it comes to defense, Mullins adds another layer. He has the size and speed to create turnovers and disrupt passing lanes. If he continues to develop under Hurley, he is the type of freshman who can immediately impact both ends of the court and could potentially be in the running for Big East freshman of the year.
And with the kind of schedule Hurley has for this season, that might be exactly what UConn needs.
