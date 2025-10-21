UConn Fans Dismiss Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd Breakup Rumors
The UConn Huskies basketball community found itself in a frenzy after Azzi Fudd stayed silent on girlfriend Paige Bueckers' birthday. While speculation grew on social media, fans largely defended the couple's relationship status.
When fans checked Azzi Fudd's Instagram account on October 20, Paige Bueckers' 24th birthday, they noticed something unusual. The account remained completely blank with no birthday post for her girlfriend. Fans had been eagerly waiting for Azzi's reaction throughout the day, expecting a sweet tribute like in previous years.
The silence naturally sparked "breakup" thoughts on the internet. However, most fans stood firm in their belief that Paige and Azzi are still together. They took to Twitter to share their opinions and defend the couple's relationship status.
One fan wrote, "when has azzi ever not posted something for paige's birthday and why would she not this year? because they confirmed their relationship??? 😭 I'm confused on why yall would think that".
Another fan posted "AZZI FUDD YOU ONLY HAVE ONE MISSION," clearly indicating their desire for Azzi to post about Paige.
One frustrated supporter said, "LMFAOOOO😭😭 no the 'paige and azzi broke up' thing is making me so mad like tf".
A more lighthearted fan commented, "No Paige b day post from azzi :( damn I already had a bad day today (I'm kidding y'all I'm not this parasocial (I might be))".
One fan defended the couple's privacy, stating, "omg can the media and twitter stop talking about paige & azzi for a good minute please! like thank you for the summer we had, it was fun and I'm souper happy they were confortable enough to share their relationship with us. happy birthday p, but stop".
Others made humorous observations. One fan wrote, "Paige and Azzi breakup allegations are so funny bc y'all realize Azzi is still a student right? She can't go to Turks and Caicos on vacation in October I'm sorry babe she has exams".
However, some fans on the other end fueled the speculation. One person said, "Azzi didn't wish Paige happy birthday on her instagram and they haven't interacted with each other's posts in weeks, they def broke up 😭. I know it's just a conspiracy theory about two college kids but".
Another wrote, "Azzi hasn't posted anything for Paige's birthday, The rumors must be true…".
Former teammate KK Arnold posted "Happy birthday boogers. Love and miss you," and current Huskies guard Morgan Cheli posted Paige's photo on her Instagram story.
Despite the negative speculation, most fans remain hopeful that the couple will address the rumors soon. The basketball community is waiting for something official to give relief to concerned supporters.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!