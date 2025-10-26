UConn's Azzi Fudd Opens Up About Leadership Struggles
UConn Huskies redshirt senior Azzi Fudd is opening up about one of her biggest challenges this season. While she's known for her sharpshooting and clutch performances, stepping into a vocal leadership role doesn't come naturally to the introverted star.
Fudd recently shared her internal struggles with being a more vocal presence on the court in her latest episode of 'Fudd Around and Find Out.' During practice, she often finds herself hesitating when the team needs direction.
"There's times where things won't be going well in practice and I'm like, 'Oh, like maybe we should huddle.' And I'm like, 'Well, what would I say?' And I'm like, 'Oh, maybe I won't do it,'" Fudd admitted.
Her concerns about vocal leadership aren't uncommon, even among elite athletes. WNBA legend Sue Bird, who appeared on Fudd's podcast, offered reassuring words about her own leadership journey.
"No, it did not come supernaturally to me," Bird said when asked about leadership.
Bird elaborated on her own personality and approach.
"I think I was um I'm kind of like an introvert extrovert. Like I got a little bit of both going and I'm definitely the type where uh it takes me a second. I like to like dip my toe in the water. I'm not the type to jump in," she shared.
How Is UConn's Azzi Fudd Different From Paige Bueckers?
Fudd's leadership approach marks a clear contrast to her girlfriend and former teammate Paige Bueckers, who departed for the WNBA after helping UConn win the national championship.
Where Bueckers was naturally loud and commanding, Fudd prefers leading by example.
"I'm not gonna be like how Paige was a leader, how Nika (Mühl) was as a leader," Fudd explained. "I'm not gonna be super loud. I don't think that's who I am".
Despite their different styles, Fudd recognizes the importance of finding her own leadership voice as one of the most experienced players on the roster. The Huskies need her guidance as they pursue back-to-back championships.
What Did Azzi Fudd Learn From Paige Bueckers' Leadership?
While Fudd won't replicate Bueckers' leadership style, she's learned valuable lessons from watching her girlfriend's journey. Observing Bueckers' WNBA rookie season with the Dallas Wings taught Fudd important principles she's applying to her final college campaign.
"I've been able to learn a lot from her while she's at UConn and then watch her last summer," Fudd said.
She praised Bueckers' personalized approach to teammates. "She's a great person, a great teammate. The way that she leads, whether she cares for her teammates, or in her personal way," Fudd explained.
What stood out most to Fudd was Bueckers' meticulous approach. "The more I learned from her was just the attention to detail that she had to things," she noted.
That attention to detail is something Fudd is implementing as she navigates her senior season. She's pushing herself to be more vocal, taking small steps each day to grow into the leader UConn needs for another championship run.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!