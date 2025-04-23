Huskies Report

UConn Huskies Guard Projected To Go Top-5 In Early WNBA Mock Draft

UConn Huskies' Azzi Fudd could be a top selection in next year's WNBA Draft.

Tommy Wild

Mar 22, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) drives the ball against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) drives the ball against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UConn Huskies are coming off their 12th NCAA Championship in program history and should be a contender in March Madness again in 2026.

This championship run was a true team effort, and one of the key pieces to UConn's success was Azzi Fudd, who could very well be a solid player at the next level, too.

Jack Maloney of CBS Sports released his way-too-early WNBA mock draft last week, and is projecting Huskies guard Azzi Fudd to be selected fifth overall.

"There have never been any questions about Fudd's talent, only her ability to stay healthy. She largely did so this season upon her return from a torn ACL, and helped UConn win a national title while earning Final Four Most Outstanding Player. In her fifth season in Storrs she'll have a chance to show she can be more than just a shooter," wrote Maloney.

Azzi Fudd (35) speaks to the media
Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) speaks to the media after the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fudd averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists a game while shooting 47.4 percent from the floor and 43.6 percent from behind the arc.

These are already solid stats for the senior, but she has the potential to have an even bigger season for the Huskies next year.

With Paige Bueckers moving on from UConn, someone has to take the lead as the Huskies' leading scorer.

As Maloney mentions, what Fudd really needs to work on to show she's worthy of a top pick is becoming a better playmaker.

Of course, analysts' forecasts and projections will change before next year's draft. However, it looks like Fudd could end up being one of the top picks next year.

