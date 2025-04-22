UConn Huskies Adding Coach To Dan Hurley's Staff, Per Report
The transfer portal and coaching carousel have been a huge focus since the end of the NCAA Tournament and even before March Madness officially ended.
The UConn Huskies have not been immune to all of this movement and are adding a new assistant coach to Dan Hurley's coaching staff.
UConn posted a new job opening for an assistant men's basketball coach on Monday, following the reports that long-time assistant Tom Moore will be transitioning to a GM role within the athletic department.
There may already be a leading candidate for the job, as reports have indicated that Villanova assistant coach Mike Nardi will be hired to fill this vacant position.
Of course, Villanova is also going through a head coaching transition with their dismissal of Kyle Neptune and the controversial hiring of former Maryland head coach Kevin Willard.
Nardi brings a ton of experience and knowledge to an already incredible coaching staff, which includes two already well-regarded assistants in Luke Murray and Kimani Young.
Nardi spent 10 years on Villanova's staff, seven of which were under legendary head coach Jay Wright.
Over those 10 years, Nardi played a part in 10 BIG EAST championships and won two national championships in 2016 and 2018.
Nardi also has experience playing in the BIG EAST. He played for the Wildcats from 2003-07 and scored 1,306 points over his four-year collegiate career.
The Huskies already had an elite coaching staff, but adding Nardi will only strengthen the group as UConn seeks to get back to the Final Four and win another national championship next season.
Read More UConn Huskies Coverage:
