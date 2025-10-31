UConn’s Azzi Fudd Sends Message to Paige Bueckers After Scrimmage
Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers just squashed breakup rumors with a TikTok dance and a Hell's Kitchen appearance. Now they're back to what they do best: getting under each other's skin. The Dallas Wings rookie returned to Storrs for ring night and left Azzi with unfinished business.
How Did Azzi Respond on Her Podcast?
Azzi was recording "Fudd Around and Find Out" in London when co-host Ashanti Plummer brought up Paige's recent visit to UConn.
"Yeah, I saw on Paige's Instagram and some other people were posting basically saying they got to play against you guys. And I don't know, she said she was putting you out through the wringer," Ashanti said.
That's when Azzi interrupted her own show.
"You know what, that's my what the fud of the week. I'm changing my what the fud," Azzi said.
Ashanti confirmed she could have two What The Fudd selections for the week. Azzi then delivered her response directly to Paige.
"She went out of her way to tag me as Lay her. I have something for her. Paige, if you're listening to this, come back to practice, please. Anyways, yeah, we're not gonna, we're not gonna expose her though. We're gonna be classy about it. We're gonna be classy. That's how we are at UConn, classy."
The challenge was clear. Azzi wants a rematch, and she's calling Paige out publicly to make it happen.
The "layher" tag Azzi referenced came from Paige's Instagram post on October 26. Paige seems to still be in London when she posted it. The WNBA Rookie of the Year returned to Storrs for UConn's championship ring ceremony and joined her former teammates for practice.
She posted a photo collage captioned "Real good trip back home" that included shots with Geno Auriemma, teammates, and her new championship ring.
But one photo caught everyone's attention. Paige tagged an action shot of herself going up for a layup against Azzi with "layher." She doubled down by posting a poll on her Instagram story asking fans whether she should "spare them" or "expose them" with practice highlights. Over 90 percent voted to expose them.
The trash talk fits Paige's personality perfectly. Azzi has called her girlfriend the biggest trash-talker in basketball in previous interviews. Paige once explained her love for competitive banter during practice by saying "you can talk trash and they don't take it personal." This particular dig just happened to travel over 4,000 miles to reach its target in London.
Fans ate it up. One X user called Paige a "top tier rage-baiter" for making Azzi switch her podcast segment from across an ocean just by tagging her on Instagram. Another wrote, "Azzi finna dunk on Paige next time."
UConn's social media captured both stars together during the weekend visit. They appeared in a TikTok dance with guard KK Arnold, flexing their championship rings after the ceremony. The video helped quiet recent speculation about their relationship after Azzi didn't post for Paige's October 20 birthday.
Azzi returns as UConn's focal point for the 2025-26 season while Paige builds on her record-setting rookie campaign with Dallas. If this exchange proves anything, it's that Azzi's competitive pride took a hit from that "layher" tag. The rematch challenge stands, and fans will be watching to see if Paige takes her up on it.
