UConn Huskies' Dan Hurley Drops Concerning Update on Team's Future
The transfer portal has become the center of college basketball in the age of NIL deals. For many teams, this has led to big-name additions in the offseason but it also leads to uncertainty within your own roster from year-to-year.
It turns out that no team is safe, even the reigning two-time National Champions.
"The level of volatility in college sports, this has now become a year-to-year proposition," UConn head coach Dan Hurley said.
Hurley joined "60 Minutes" for an interview ahead of this week's Big East Tournament. He shared that a large portion of his roster has already started looking into other options.
"Fifty percent of my roster, or more, is at least considering going in the portal, if not already knows what school that they're going to," Hurley said.
UConn will be losing Hassan Diarra, Samson Johnson, and Alex Karaban to graduation after the season. It is also likely that Liam McNeeley will declare for the 2025 NBA Draft.
The current rules in college basketball allow players to transfer multiple times without being penalized or forced to sit. Many players have taken advantage of this, searching for better deals elsewhere if they come to the surface.
"In a couple of those cases, they've already talked to the coaching staff at future school and have an idea what their NIL is going to be there," Hurley said.
UConn ended the regular season with a record of 22-9 and will enter the Big East Tournament as the No. 3 seed. The Huskies will return to Madison Square Garden looking to defend their title from last season.