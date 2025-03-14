UConn Huskies Forecasted To Have Tough Path In March Madness
The UConn Huskies had a slow start against the Villanova Wildcats in the quarterfinals of the BIG EAST tournament.
However, Dan Hurley's group prevailed in the second half and convincingly beat Villanova 73-56.
While the focus continues to be on winning the BIG EAST, March Madness isn't too far away, and seedings are starting to become clearer as the rest of the conference tournaments play out.
Fox Sports' Mike DeCourcy released his most up-to-date March Madness Bracket Forecast on Friday morning.
He projects the Huskies to be the eighth seed in the East and face off against the ninth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the first round.
Getting past Georgia will be a test in itself, but even if UConn does make it past the first round, their road to another national championship only gets more difficult in this mock bracket.
DeCourcy's prediction has Duke as the top seed in the East, which could set up a potential Huskies-Blue Devils round-two matchup.
Duke has been the NCAA's best team throughout the 2024-25 season and has the best college basketball player in Cooper Flagg.
While the star freshman status is still in the air for March Madness following an ankle injury in the ACC Tournament, the Blue Devils still have NBA prospects, such as center Khaman Maluach.
One possible bright side of being the eighth seed in the East is that arguably UConn's toughest two opponents could come in the first two rounds.
If the Huskies can make it out of the first weekend, they could set themselves up nicely for yet another Finals Four run.
