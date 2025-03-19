UConn Huskies Forward Given Elite March Madness Ranking
With 68 teams competing in the NCAA Tournament, there's no shortage of talent up and down the bracket.
However, there is a group of players who are clearly head-and-shoulders with some of the best players on the court at any given time.
David Kenyon of Bleacher Report recently ranked the 25 best players heading into the Men's NCAA Tournament, and UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban appeared at No. 19 on his list.
"After holding a complementary role on back-to-back championships teams, Karaban is the Huskies' top player this season. Beyond his valuable counting stats, Karaban has a knack for hitting clutch shots. That certainly could come in handy during the Big Dance," wrote Kenyon.
Karaban may not be the draft prospect such as his teammate Liam McNeeley is, but the junior does have a playstyle that perfectly fits BIG EAST basketball, and he has the skillset needed to make some noise during March Madness.
The forward is averaging 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 43.9 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent from behind the arc this season.
Something else that makes Karaban such a valuable player for UConn is his previous championship experience.
As Kenyon mentions, the forward played was a key piece during the Huskies' back-to-back championship runs the previous two seasons. Now, he's been one of UConn's go-to options this season and has excelled in that role.
This Huskies team may not have shown they're a true championship contender like the past two years, but this is March. Anything can happen, and Karaban could be the key to UConn going on a run.
More UConn Huskies Coverage
MORE: UConn Huskies Star Is A Player To Watch During March Madness
MORE: UConn Huskies Receive Brutal March Madness Prediction
MORE: UConn’s Bid for Third Straight Championship Immediately Goes Through Hottest Team in Basketball
MORE: Huskies Men Face Oklahoma in West Region
MORE: Dan Hurley Reacts To UConn Huskies' Devastating Loss To Creighton