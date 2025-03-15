UConn Huskies Projected To Earn This Seed In March Madness
The UConn Huskies' are no longer in contention to win the BIG EAST tournament following their intense loss to loss to the Creighton Bluejays, 71-62.
However, there still could be plenty of more basketball for the Huskies to play with March Madness just around the corner. However, UConn's loss to the Bluejays could have a massive impact on their overall seeding in the tournament.
Mike DeCourcy released his updated NCAA Bracket Forecast on Saturday morning, following more conference tournament action on Friday night.
With UConn's loss to the Creighton Bluejays, DeCourcy is projecting the Huskies to be the eighth seed in the South.
After UConn's win over Villanova, DeCourcy was forecasting the Huskies to be the eighth seed in the East, which could arguably have been a tougher road to a third-straight national title than their most recent projection.
In DeCourcy's most recent prediction, UConn would face the ninth-ranked New Mexico Lobo in the first round, and the winner would likely take on the top-ranked Auburn Tigers in round two.
A lot could still change with other conference tournament championship games wrapping up on Saturday and Sunday.
However, it appears the Huskies being an eighth or ninth seed in the NCAA tournament is a growing consensus.
While the Huskies' performance in the BIG EAST semi-finals was disappointing, Dan Hurley said after the game that his group could be better prepared for the NCAA Tournament.
We'll see if that's the case, and where the Huskies end up on the bracket could determine how far UConn goes.
