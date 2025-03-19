UConn Huskies Star Is A Player To Watch During March Madness
The UConn Huskies may not be one of the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament this season, but they still have some true star talent on their roster.
One of those players is Liam McNeeley, who has already won BIG EAST Freshman Player of the Year and could very well be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft in just a few months.
As the NCAA Tournament begins later this week, Fox Sports' John Fanta identified McNeeley as one of his players to watch during March Madness.
It's easy to see why Fanta believes college basketball fans should have their eyes on McNeeley.
The forward finished the season averaging 14.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 39 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from behind the arc.
A strong showing from McNeeley could be the difference between the Huskies making a deep run into the Sweet 16 and beyond, or an early exit.
McNeeley and the eighth-seeded Huskies will take on the ninth-seeded Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of March Madness.
This first-round matchup of the NCAA Tournament will be played in Raliegh, North Carolina, on Friday at 9:25 PM EST.
While McNeeley's potential and skill as an offensive force are unquestionable, UConn will really need the forward to step up on the defensive end.
Dan Hurley cited his team's inconsistent defense as one of the key reasons for their loss in the BIG EAST Tournament, and the Sooners are a solid shooting team.
McNeeley must set the tone on both sides of the ball for the Huskies to move on to round two, and all eyes are going to be on him.
More UConn Huskies Coverage
MORE: UConn Huskies Receive Brutal March Madness Prediction
MORE: UConn’s Bid for Third Straight Championship Immediately Goes Through Hottest Team in Basketball
MORE: Huskies Men Face Oklahoma in West Region
MORE: Dan Hurley Reacts To UConn Huskies' Devastating Loss To Creighton
MORE: Tempers Flare as Creighton Show Boats To End Big East Semifinal