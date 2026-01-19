UConn's Geno Auriemma Reveals Untapped Side of Sarah Strong

The UConn Huskies have once again stretched their winning streak to 34 games. Their last match ended in a 99–50 win over Villanova, pushing their overall record to 18–0. Sarah Strong led the team with 24 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

That kind of production meant Geno Auriemma, of course, had something to say during the press conference that followed. However, it was not criticism. When asked if Strong had hit her maximum potential, Auriemma simply said, “No.”

As Auriemma sees it, “I mean, there's a lot that I don't know if you guys were around when Stewie (Breanna Stewart) was a freshman, a sophomore, or Maya (Moore) was a freshman. Like, they just play the game on just god-given natural ability and whatever instincts they were born with. And then, as they start to really find those little nuances in the game. They start to, it's like when a player leaves college, three years after they're in the pros, you see them do things, and you go, ‘Huh?’ And it's just, you know, it's like a guy, a pitcher, who wins a Cy Young when they're, second or third year in the league. You watch them five years later, and you go, ‘Ah.’ You know, just the nuances of learning, how to play, when to do what, how to be more efficient.

Auriemma is not wrong, considering that Strong’s early arc is quite similar to Moore’s. Moore scored 678 points as a freshman, the program record at the time, set six freshman records, and became the first freshman ever named Big East Player of the Year.

Sarah Strong



FOR THREE pic.twitter.com/xZeRkvhVK0 — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) January 16, 2026

Meanwhile, Strong finished her freshman season with 657 points, becoming only the second Husky after Maya Moore to score 600+ points as a freshman. She also set UConn’s freshman rebounding record at 356, ranked No. 2 among Husky freshmen in points, assists, and steals. Strong also went on to win the National Freshman of the Year, Big East Freshman of the Year and a national title.

The Stewart comparison is about progression. Stewart opened fast, breaking Moore’s record for points through 10 games, then dipped below 10 points per game across the latter half of the regular season.

However, she surged in March, matched Diana Taurasi’s Big East Tournament freshman scoring record of 51, made 105 points across the final five NCAA games, and became the first freshman since 1987 to win Final Four Most Outstanding Player. Strong has avoided that midseason drop, maintaining efficiency and two-way production throughout her freshman year and into this season.

Auriemma also went on to add, “From the outside looking in, you go, well, how much more, there's a lot in there. There's a lot in there. And I mean, if you ask her, they're like, there's probably never a day in practice that she goes through practice where, you know, Jamal and I, we're not complaining about something just to keep her on her toes. I mean, you can't just keep going around going, ‘Hey, you're great.’ You know, did I tell you you're great? Everybody said you're great. You know what? You're great. Nah. No."

The Huskies Face a Known Challenge as Sarah Strong Nears Something Special

Next up, UConn hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next. Strong enters the game sitting at 993 career points, seven shy of 1,000. Notre Dame has won the last three meetings, including a 79–68 decision in South Bend last season.

UConn leads the all-time series 39–16, but recent history favors the Irish, and this version arrives hungry after a loss to Louisville. At the center is Hannah Hidalgo, one of the most disruptive guards in the country, averaging 25 points while leading the nation in steals. The Huskies lead the nation in assists, sharing the ball on over24 baskets per game, with Arnold ranking among the best in assist-to-turnover efficiency.

