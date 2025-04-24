UConn Guard Receives Impressive Ranking Post-Transfer Portal
The UConn Huskies should once again be contenders to win the BIG EAST again in 2026, and with some recent additions in the transfer portal, they could be a threat to win the NCAA Championship, too.
One of the biggest additions to Dan Hurley's team is guard Silas Demary Jr., who is transferring from Georgia to UConn.
A renowned college basketball analyst recently gave Demary an impressive ranking.
ESPN's Jeff Borzello recently ranked the top players in college basketball following the transfer portal and ranked Demary as the 17th-best player in the nation.
"UConn's point guard situation didn't quite work this past season, and Demary is much more in line with what the Huskies had with Tristen Newton in their two title-winning seasons," wrote Borzello.
Demary posted solid stats in his sophomore year with the Bulldogs, proving he can be a dynamic scorer or playmaker for his teammates. He averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 39.6 percent from the floor.
Not only does the analyst view Demary as one of the top players in the nation, but he also loves his fit on the Huskies as well.
"Along with Solo Ball and Braylon Mullins on the wings, UConn will have one of the best backcourts in America," wrote Borzello.
With the Huskies returning players and the addition of Demary, all being led by a legendary coach such as Hurley, UConn is setting itself up to be in a good position to win their third national championship in four seasons next year.
