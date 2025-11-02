UConn Star Azzi Fudd Reveals Geno Auriemma’s Tough Advice
Azzi Fudd’s latest chapter at UConn is set to begin with reflection rather than celebration. Even after helping the Huskies capture the 2024–25 national championship, the guard admitted the moment still feels surreal.
That triumph appeared to set her on the same professional path as Paige Bueckers, now thriving in the WNBA. Yet when the time came to declare for the draft, Fudd stopped short — a pause that sparked a life-changing conversation with Geno Auriemma.
The Conversation That Redefined Her UConn Story
In the weeks following the title run, Fudd sat down with her family and Auriemma to decide whether to turn pro. That talk, she told NBC, made her realize she had unfinished business in Storrs.
“I had talks with my family, talk with the coach, and it really made me realize that I haven’t had a full, healthy season," She said. "I haven’t. What the coach kind of brought up to me was that he felt like I hadn’t really reached my full UConn potential. And I agreed."
The former No. 1 high school recruit entered college with extraordinary expectations. ESPN once called her “the best high school talent the game has seen in decades,” and Stephen Curry famously praised her shooting mechanics as “textbook.”
But injuries repeatedly derailed her progress. A foot issue sidelined her for 11 games as a freshman, and a knee injury the next year kept her out of 22 more, briefly returning before reinjury forced another long recovery.
When she finally stayed on the court for 34 games last season, Fudd produced 13.6 points, two rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, shooting 47.4 percent overall and 43.6 percent from deep. Despite those marks, both she and Auriemma felt she still hadn’t reached her ceiling.
“He was like, ‘If you left, I’d support whatever you decide, but I feel like you owe it to yourself to have another year to get better, to grow, to learn, and to reach your full UConn potential.’ So, here I am,” Fudd said.
A Final Year to Show the Real Azzi Fudd
This season will be Fudd’s fifth with the Huskies — one she hopes will finally display her full range when fully healthy. For Auriemma, convincing her to stay wasn’t only about loyalty but also readiness for the next level.
He reminded her that the WNBA has yet to see her best basketball. Fudd recalled his blunt message:
“He said, ‘I think your four years here, you played five games where you really played to your full potential… You’d be doing yourself a disservice, whatever team in the W a disservice,'" Azzi said, quoting Auriemma. "'They wouldn’t know the player they’re really getting.’”
That straightforward honesty stuck with her. Auriemma later explained that his goal was to ensure she entered the pros confident and complete.
Her return follows a breakout postseason in which she earned Most Outstanding Player honors during UConn’s title run, averaging 17.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and three steals as the Huskies defeated the defending champion South Carolina Gamecocks 82–59 in the national championship.
Now, with Bueckers thriving as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Fudd steps into a leadership role for UConn while also positioning herself as one of next year’s most intriguing prospects.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!