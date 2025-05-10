UConn Huskies Land Talented Transfer Forward, Per Report
The UConn Huskies have had an offseason with a ton of movement both with their roster and coaching staff.
The activity isn't done, though, as another talented player committed to Dan Hurley's team for the 2025-26 season.
Former LeMoyne forward Dwayane Kormoa committed to UConn on Saturday morning, per Storrs Central.
Kormoa is a nice addition to the Huskies and will fill a void at the forward position that Liam McNeeley left when he declared for the NBA Draft.
The upcoming senior played in 31 games last season, averaging 11.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 71 percent from the floor and 35 percent from behind the arc.
Kormoa even led his previous conference in two-point percentage, connecting on 73 percent of his shots inside the arc.
The six-foot-eight forward may not be in UConn's starting lineup next season, but he still will be a key addition to the Huskies' frontcourt depth.
Kormoa can be a versatile piece for Hurley as he can stretch the floor with his solid outside shot.
There's still a long way to go before the NCAA Basketball season starts, but the Huskies are setting themselves up to be one of the top teams in the nation yet again.
Some analysts already viewed UConn as one of the top teams, but Hurley continues to add more experienced talent to his roster, which has very few holes heading into the new season.
