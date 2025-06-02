UConn Huskies Liam McNeeley Linked to Washington Wizards in 2025 NBA Draft
With the 2025 NBA Draft less than a month away, the hype continues to grow for UConn Huskies' star guard Liam McNeeley as we approach the big day.
In FOX Sports' latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft, McNeeley was selected with the No. 18 pick by the Washington Wizards.
"McNeeley could feasibly go much higher than this, as any team could use his services. Measuring at just under 6'7 at the combine, he was forced to be a playmaker at UConn this past season and did a great job. He's also a knockdown shooter and continues to improve on the defensive end of the floor." - FOX Sports Research
In his lone season with the Huskies, McNeeley shined as the team's main catalyst on offense, averaging 14.5 points and six rebound per game during the 2024-25 season. At 6-foot-7, the Richardson, TX native has a unquie ability to score from all three levels of the floor. McNeeley finished with a 31.7 percentage from beyond the arch, which ranked fourth amongst UConn players who averaged over 20 minutes per game.
If head coach Dan Hurley's prized-player ends up landing with the Wizards, he could easily become a perfect shooter off the bench in year one. Currently, Washington's top two scorers are shooting guard Jordan Poole and small forward Kyle Kuzman, so McNeeley would be a nice addition to the rotation for a young, rebuilding team.
Read More UConn Huskies Coverage:
