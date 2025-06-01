Talented Recruit Announces Commitment To UConn Huskies Football
The UConn Huskies' 2025-26 football schedule is set, but it's never too early to look ahead at what the roster could look like years from now.
One talented recruit has recently announced his commitment to Jim Mora and the Huskies.
Jayden Fox posted on social media Sunday morning, "Officially committed to the University of Connecticut! I'm beyond excited for this next chapter and truly blessed for the opportunity. Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates who have supported me every step of the way. Special thanks to the UConn coaching staff for believing in me. Ready to get to work! Go Huskies!"
Fox is a running back out of Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, CO. He's currently considered a three-star recruit as a member of the class of 2026.
Fox also reportedly had offers from Louisiana Tech, California, Charlotte, Portland State, and San Diego State.
The Huskies must have made quite an impressive impression on the running back. Fox visited the program on Thursday and officially announced his commitment to the program on Sunday.
It will still be a full season until Fox takes the field in a Huskies uniform, but this is a solid commitment for a UConn football program that is coming off one of their best seasons in recent memory.
Mora led his UConn squad to a 9-4 record, and they even took down North Carolina in the Fenway Bowl.
Fox is joining a rising program with plenty to be excited about.
