UConn Huskies Preview And Prediction: NCAA Tournament Round One vs Oklahoma
The No. 8-seed UConn Huskies are back in action on Friday, as they are set to take on the No. 9-seed Oklahoma Sooners in round one of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Here's everything you need to know as the Huskies begin their quest for a potential three-peat.
No. 8-Seed UConn Huskies vs. No. 9-Seed Oklahoma Sooners
9:25 PM EST
Raleigh, NC
TNT
After losing in the Big East Conference Tournament semifinals to the Creighton Bluejays, head coach Dan Hurley and his squad are back for redemption. This year marks the fifth-consecutive season UConn has made the tournament, and will have to face off against an explosive Oklahoma team in round one.
Led by head coach Porter Moser, the Sooners were one of the hottest teams in the nation at the beginning of the season after winning their first 13 games. However, Oklahoma had to deal with a brutal conference schedule this season, as the Southeastern Conference managed to get 14 teams into this year's tournament. They would finish the season with a 20-13 overall record and a 6-12 record in conference play.
Oklahoma's Key Players
The Sooners' offensive efforts have been fueled by freshman guard Jeremiah Fears, who is averaging a team-high 17 points per game this season. The Illinois native has caught fire down the stretch, as he has scored 20 or more points in five of his last eight games.
Fears, despite his dominant run, has not been efficient from beyond the arc this season. He comes into Friday's matchup shooting well below the average from three at 27 percent. In order for the Huskies to contain the young, explosive guard, Hurley's defense must keep Fears from getting inside and force him to take shots outside the perimeter.
Along with Fears, senior forward Jalon Moore has been the other main contributor to Oklahoma's successful season. Moore may be coming off a four-game stretch, the veteran is still averaging 16 points 5.8 rebounds per game this year.
Moore's ability to win at all three levels plus his efforts on the glass makes him a huge threat for UConn. Forwards Liam McNeeley and Alex Karaban will need to be key players on defense for the Huskies in order to stop Moore.
The "X" Factor: Controlling The Tempo
While UConn's offense has been their calling card this season, the same can be said for Oklahoma. However, both teams' style of play have been different this year, which could be a huge factor in Friday's contest.
Hurley's offense is known for it's slow-paced tempo, as the Huskies rank No. 343 in adjusted tempo this season, according to Ken Pomeroy. This is dramatically different from the Sooners, who rank 108 in adjusted tempo. When it comes to these types of games in the NCAA Tournament, the team who can play at their own tempo usually find a way to pull out the victory.
With this in mind, it will be critical for UConn to stop any runs on offense, while also continuing their slow, efficient offense on the other side of the court.
Prediction: UConn 75, Oklahoma 71
More UConn Huskies Coverage
MORE: UConn Huskies Forward Given Elite March Madness Ranking
MORE: UConn Huskies Star Is A Player To Watch During March Madness
MORE: UConn Huskies Receive Brutal March Madness Prediction
MORE: UConn’s Bid for Third Straight Championship Immediately Goes Through Hottest Team in Basketball