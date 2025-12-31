UConn Ranked Below Texas in Surprising Top 25

The season has just started, and yet the hierarchy is already shifting. In the latest Top 25 for On3, Talia Goodman's Basketball Insider has two unbeaten teams at the top. Texas sits at No. 1, followed by UConn at No. 2.

Goodman’s rankings lean on results, head-to-head context and strength of schedule. At first glance, both teams check every box. However, there are some differences in the numbers. Texas enters the week at 15–0, two wins ahead of UConn’s 13–0, and that volume matters early.

The Longhorns’ most recent outing ended with a 120–38 win over Southeastern Louisiana. They had seven players in double figures and forced 30 turnovers. Statistically, Texas profiles as a pressure team. They average 10.2 steals per game, force more than 20 turnovers a night, and turn those into 23.1 points per game.

The Longhorns have also committed single-digit turnovers in six of their last seven games, and perhaps, one of the reasons they sit on top in Goodman’s list. Additionally, they also have a 34-game home winning streak at Moody Center. However, UConn is not far behind.

The Huskies are 13–0 overall, 4–0 in conference, and averaging 90.1 points per game with a +37.6 scoring margin. Their most recent match against Butler ended with a 94–47 win. They forced 29 turnovers, scored 48 points off them, and held Butler scoreless for nearly ten minutes during a 27–0 run.

UConn shoots 51.6 percent from the field, 40.5 percent from three, averages 24.3 assists per game, and owns a 2.1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Defensively, they have 15 steals per game and allow opponents just 52.5 points per outing. In terms of per-possession, there may not be a cleaner team in the country.

UConn Women's Basketball remains at No. 2 in @TaliaGoodmanWBB's latest Top 25 rankings.



She explains why here - https://t.co/AOugdYzvbe pic.twitter.com/KGQAriqm7N — UConn Huskies | UConnReport.com (@UConnOn3) December 29, 2025

Behind them, the rest of the Top 10 reflects that same volatility. UCLA checks in at No. 3 after a statement win over Ohio State. South Carolina ranks No. 4. Maryland, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, TCU, and Kentucky complete the list.

Where UConn Stands Across the Rankings Landscape

While On3 places UConn second, other evaluators still see the Huskies as the standard. In the Associated Press poll through December 21, UConn sits at No. 1 with 25 first-place votes ahead of Texas at No. 2.

Meanwhile, the NCAA NET rankings place UConn first overall, with Texas in third place, matching the Top 16 committee ranking, where UConn is in sixth place. Next up, UConn faces Providence.

UConn enters the matchup holding opponents to 34.0 percent shooting, a defensive profile that has the nation's best efficiency margin. Providence has struggled against pressure teams, committing over 20 turnovers per game, which will be an issue when facing the Huskies, who average 15 steals and consistently control the game.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more