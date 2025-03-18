UConn Huskies Receive Brutal March Madness Prediction
Despite falling short of a Big East Conference Tournament victory, the UConn Huskies are set to make their fifth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance on Thursday against the No 9-seed Oklahoma Sooners.
And while many fans have their eyes set on a potential three-peat, the national media has felt differently about head coach Dan Hurley's squad. USA Today's Jordan Mendoza recently gave a bold prediction for the Huskies on Tuesday, claiming that UConn will be a "one-and-done" this year.
The Huskies are back-to-back defending national champions and winners of 12 consecutive tournament games," said Mendoza. "But those runs come to an end with the Huskies facing Oklahoma in the opening round. With UConn, you don't know whether an elite team or a mistake-prone squad will show up. The Sooners had late push to get themselves in the field, and Jeremiah Fears continues his fantastic play to end any three-peat discussion."
After starting off the season on a 13-game win streak, the Sooners felt the wrath of the SEC throughout conference play. Head coach Porter Moser and his squad finished with a 20-13 record while facing a total of 14 teams within the AP Top 25. Oklahoma's leading scorer, freshman Jeremiah Fears, has been a machine in his last four games, averaging over 25 points per game during the stretch.
In order for the Huskies to avoid a potential one-and-done in this year's tournament, they must find a way to limit Fears while continuing their efficiency on the offensive end. One of the key ways UConn can do this is by controlling the tempo through their slow-paced offense, which could become a perfect counter to the Sooners' fast-paced tempo.
More UConn Huskies Coverage
MORE: UConn’s Bid for Third Straight Championship Immediately Goes Through Hottest Team in Basketball
MORE: Huskies Men Face Oklahoma in West Region
MORE: Dan Hurley Reacts To UConn Huskies' Devastating Loss To Creighton
MORE: Tempers Flare as Creighton Show Boats To End Big East Semifinal
MORE: UConn Huskies Forecasted To Have Tough Path In March Madness