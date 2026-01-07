UConn's Sarah Strong Earns Prestigious USA Basketball Honor

Sarah Strong continues to stack milestones at an age when most players are still finding their footing.

The UConn women’s basketball sophomore has been selected as the 2025 USA Basketball 3x3 Female Athlete of the Year, a distinction that reflects her rapid rise from collegiate standout to international difference-maker.

The award recognizes Strong’s impact with the United States in elite 3x3 competition, where her physicality, instincts, and poise translated immediately.

Strong's Dominance on the World Stage in 3x3 Competition

Strong earned the honor following her performance with the USA 3x3 Women’s National Team at the 2025 FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Despite being the youngest player on the roster, she emerged as one of the tournament’s most productive contributors. Over five games, Strong averaged 7.6 points, which ranked fourth among all participants, while her 7.8 rebounds per game led the entire field.

The United States finished pool play with a 4-1 record, advancing with momentum before falling to the host nation in the quarterfinals.

Her impact went beyond the box score. Strong consistently controlled the paint, finished through contact and handled defensive responsibilities across multiple matchups.

Playing alongside Morgan Maly, Mikaylah Williams and Sahara Williams, she provided balance to a newly assembled group, anchoring possessions with toughness and efficiency. Her ability to adapt quickly to the faster, more physical 3x3 format stood out throughout the event.

Strong’s summer extended beyond the World Cup. She was also selected to the 2025 USA 3x3 Women’s Series Team, competing at stops in Marseille and Ulaanbaatar.

At both events, the Americans posted identical 4-1 records, underscoring the program’s consistency and Strong’s steady influence across international venues.

A Growing Legacy with UConn and USA Basketball

The 2025 recognition represents the latest chapter in a sustained run of success for Strong within USA Basketball’s system.

A native of Durham, N.C., she collected gold medals at the 2022 and 2023 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cups, then repeated the feat in 2024 while also claiming a FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup title.

Her international ascent has mirrored her growth at the University of Connecticut. As a freshman, Strong helped guide the Huskies to an NCAA championship while delivering one of the most complete debut seasons in recent memory.

She averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, earning AP Second Team All-America honors and Big East Freshman of the Year recognition. In the national title game, she made history by recording at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, a stat line no player had previously reached on that stage.

Now in her second season, Strong leads an unbeaten UConn team widely viewed as the top program in the country. Her versatility continues to define her value, whether in the structured five-on-five game or the open, demanding environment of 3x3.

