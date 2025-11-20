UConn Signs Serbian Guard to 2026 Freshman Class
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team is adding more talent to their upcoming class. The team announced today that they have signed Sebian point guard Jovana Popovic to the 2026 freshman class. Popovic is the first Serbian player to sign with UConn.
Head coach Geno Auriemma praised Popovic's experience, much of which comes from her time playing with the Serbian national team.
"Jovana is a high-level guard with a lot of experience," Auriemma said, via the team's official announcement. "She can handle the ball, she's a playmaker, she can score. Jovana is a really nice kid who will fit in great with our team."
Jovana Popovic Signs with UConn
The 5'8 Popovic made her national debut at the 2021 FIBA U16 Women's European Challengers. She also competed for the Youth National Team at the 2022 FIBA U16 Women's European Championship Division B, 2023 FIBA U16 Women's European Championship and 2024 and 2025 FIBA U18 Women's EuroBasket tournaments, according to the UConn release.
During the 2025 Eurobasket, she averaged 5.3 points per game through three games, with a 38.9 FG percentage. In 2024, she helped lead her country to a bronze medal and was named to the All-Star 5, which also led to her selection for the Serbian Senior National team.
Popvic joins third-ranked Olivia Vukosa in the class of 2026, though UConn missed out on forward Addison Bjorn, who announced today that she would sign with the Texas Longhorns. While the current class is sparse, Auriemma has been focusing his recruiting efforts to the most elite prospects in the nation.
UConn Recruiting for 2026 and Beyond
Fellow top target Jerzy Robinson, ranked fifth in the class of 2026, has yet to announce her commitment. A member of Team USA, Robinson is also being pursued by UConn opponents LSU and South Carolina.
UConn is the most decorated program in all of women's college basketball, owning 12 national championships in 30 years. The team was also home to some of the biggest names in the WNBA, including Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart. Despite the loss of first-overall WNBA draft pick Paige Bueckers, the Huskies are still going strong in 2025 thanks to efforts by Azzi Fudd and newcomer Sarah Strong.
Though Fudd will likely be drafted in the first round of the 2026 WNBA draft, Popovic and Vukosa will surely join a powerful team that will hopefully secure another round of back-to-back NCAA championships in 2026.
