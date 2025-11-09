UConn's Three Keys to Victory Over Florida State
The UConn Huskies recently began their title defense against the Louisville Cardinals and got the job done as they won 79-66. The game was a runaway in the first half as the Huskies led by more than 20 points but took their foot off the gas as the game went on, so the score looks closer than it was.
But now the Huskies are turning their attention to the Florida State Seminoles as they come to town for the Huskies' home opener and the program's National Championship ring presentation game. The Huskies have to be prepared for the Seminoles, as they are 2-0 to start the year and have looked good.
The Huskies did not look excellent out there against the Cardinals, and there are still things they need to work on and correct. These things need to be corrected or go just as well when the Seminoles make their way to Storrs.
1. Defending the three-point line
The Huskies need to do a better job defending against threes. The Cardinals shot 8-24 from three-point land, which comes out to 33%. In the Seminoles' first two games, they shot around 34% from three-point land, which is a decent number.
It was only the first game and the fact that the Seminoles did not play great opponents, but the Huskies need to do a better job in this department. They need to make sure they are not leaving the arc so wide open and not let the Seminoles hit some easy threes.
2. Let Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd cook
The two major backbones of this Huskies' team hopefully will not have to carry this team all-year long. But the fact that it is very early in the year, let them take over, get the Huskies a big lead, and then sit on the bench in the last quarter or so.
These two are going to be the ones that lead the Huskies as far as possible in March and head coach Geno Auriemma needs them fresh. But let them get the Huskies to a big lead and then sit them.
Fudd finished the opener with 20 points and Strong finished with 21 points. Let them get to that kind of number and then let them rest. The Huskies need them in March.
3. Shoot better from three-point land
The Huskies as a team did not shoot well from three in the opening win. They finished the game 4-26 behind the arc, and that is not a good number. They need to be way better than that if they want to win this one.
They need to be able to find their shot and get open looks and drain them. Not just take a bad shot from behind the arc and hope it goes. That is not going to do them well and this department of the game needs to be way better.
