UConn Huskies Legendary Trio Appear On All-Time List
Believe it or not, we're a quarter of the way through the century, making it the perfect time to go back and rank some of college basketball's best players over the last 25 years.
That's exactly what Lindsay Schnell of The Athletic recently did, as she created a ranking of the top 25 players of the 2000s, and a trio of Huskies appeared on her list.
No. 18: Emeka Okafor
Emeka Okafor played for UConn from 2001 to 2004, and certainly left his mark on the program during those three seasons.
During his time with the Huskies, he averaged 13.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists. However, Okafor is best known for his defense, leading the BIG EAST in blocks for two consecutive seasons.
Schnell noted Okafor was "Hugely important on both ends of the floor, Okafor's status as one of the best players to ever come out of one of the most decorated college hoops programs is undeniable."
No. 14: Shabazz Napier
Shabazz Napier helped lead the Huskies to multiple NCAA Championships during his time with the program from 2010 to 2014.
Napier stayed at UConn for all four seasons, averaged 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 41.1 percent from the floor and 36.5 percent from behind that arc.
As Schnell pointed out, Napier returned to UConn for the 2014 season to help the Huskies regain their spot in the tournament, and "as a senior, he won most outstanding player at the Final Four."
Given Napier's accomplishments and stats, he is more than deserving of being on this list.
No. 5: Kemba Walker
Kemba Walker is single-handedly responsible for one of the most legendary runs in college basketball history during the 2011 season, leading to a conference championship and NCAA title.
Plus, who can forget Walker's famous "step-back buzzer-beater" to win the BIG EAST Championship that season?
Kemba is responsible for some of the most memorable moments in all of college basketball over the last 25 years.
