UConn Star Paige Bueckers Ties Insane Caitlin Clark Record
Former UConn Huskies legend Paige Bueckers has been outstanding to start her WNBA career since winning the NCAA championship and being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings.
The young phenom has started at a blistering pace, breaking WNBA records, and making a name for her self early in her career. She started for Team Collier during her first WNBA All-Star game this past weekend, and she has even drawn comparisons to Michael Jordan and LeBron James with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.
She ranks in the top 10 in the WNBA in several categories including made field goals per game (fifth), steals per game (sixth), assists per game (seventh), and points per game (eighth).
On Tuesday, in a matchup with Buecker's Wings facing the Seattle Storm, the 23-year-old scored 14 points with six assists and four rebounds. It was her 19th-straight double-digit game to begin her career. The Wings snapped a 4-game losing streak with an 87-63 victory over the Storm.
Bueckers also tied a WNBA record set by Caitlin Clark last season for the fastest player to reach 300 points and 100 assists.
Clark also achieved the feat in 19 games, though she did it nearly a full month quicker than Bueckers (Clark's 19th game was on June 27 last year while Bueckers' 19th game came on July 22.)
Per Dustin Lewis of Dallas Wings On SI, "Clark and Bueckers recently matched up in Indiana's 102-83 victory against Dallas on July 13. In the win, Clark put up 14 points, 13 assists, 3 rebounds, 5 steals, and a block. Bueckers had a noteworthy performance as well, recording a game-high 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and two steals."
While Bueckers has seemingly had big shoes to fill, being judged by the former No. 1 pick's success in Clark, it is clear she is up for the challenge. The two will continue to be grouped together and Bueckers gave another reason why with her historical night Tuesday.