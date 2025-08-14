Huskies OC Discusses The State of UConn's Offense With Season Looming
The UConn Huskies are closing in on the start of the 2025-26 football season, but the offense is still trying to get on the same page and
UConn’s offensive coordinator, Gordie Sammis, who’s in his second season in the role, recently spoke to the media about the state of the Huskies’ offense.
Clearly, the coach is optimistic about the full potential of this group, but admits that they still have a ways to go to get there.
“We’re working hard. It’s been a tough camp, which it needs to be. We’re still learning how to work; that’s kind of a process,” said Sammis (via Storrs Central on YouTube).
“You know, just putting pieces together. I like our pieces, I think they’re good pieces. I think we’ve got a lot of talent. We just have to, this time of camp, we just have to keep working every day to get better. Even when it gets tiring, even when a lot of it’s the same, the great offenses, the great teams find ways to keep getting better every day.”
UConn’s primary playmakers from the 9-4 team will be returning for another season. Joe Fagnano will be back under center, Mel Brown remains a rushing threat, and wideout Skyler Bell looks to build off after a breakout season.
Last year, the Huskies averaged 31.9 points and 397.6 yards a game in what was one of the most successful seasons under Jim Mora and in the program’s recent memory.
So, with this trio coming back, why is UConn still trying to get on the same page?
The Huskies lost several key members of their offensive line, including Chase Ludnt who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills, Christian Haynes, and Val Senn. Once the offensive line gets on the same page, the rest of the offense should follow.
“I feel like we’re headed in that direction. We still have a ways to go, but that’s what camp is, and that’s what camp’s for. I feel good about where we are, I like our progress,” continued Sammis. “I think it’s a work in progress, but we’ll get there because it’s out job to.”
Even though it’s clear what the key to UConn’s success is, time is still quickly running out for them to put it all together. The season starts. The Huskies will play their opening game on August 30 against Central Connecticut.
