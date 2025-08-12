Several UConn Stars Named to Exclusive Big East Honors
For the UConn Huskies, excellence is the standard on and off the field, especially when having to deal with the competition the Big East has to offer.
Recently, Jenna Zydanowicz, Sol Simone, and Olivia Wright were awarded the 2024-25 Big East Sport Excellence Awards, as recognized by the conference last Friday. The award recognizes academic and athletic achievements as well as community service.
The Sport Excellence Awards are given to one student-athlete in each Big East-sponsored sport based on academic credentials, athletic accolades or performances and volunteer service to the community.
Student-athletes who have attained junior academic standing and a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.00 are eligible. The winners are chosen by the Big East Faculty Athletics Representative Council.
The UConn Huskies had three athletes stand out against Big East competition!
Zydanowicz received the women's cross country award, wrapping up a decorated career at UConn. She ran the best race of her UConn career in the NCAA Northeast Region race, finishing 6th in the region with a personal-best time of 19:53 in the 6K race.
The Huskies cross country star also qualified for the NCAA Championships for the first time in her collegiate career. Zydanowicz received her undergraduate degree in Allied Health Sciences in May 2024 and earned her master's degree in public health in May.
Simone, meanwhile, took home the field hockey award in her junior season. Simone was named an NFCHA 3rd Team All-American and earned NFCHA First Team All-Region Honors. She was named the BIG EAST Midfielder of the Year and was an All-Big East First Team Selection. Simone scored six goals and led the Big East Champion Huskies with eleven assists. Simone enters her senior season, earning her degree in analytics and information management.
Finally, Wright secured the women's tennis award, rounding out the winners for UConn. Wright was a unanimous selection as Big East Player of the Year, the first player in program history to win the award.
Wright led the Huskies in the number one slot, guiding the team to a program-best 16-5 record, going 9-1 in conference play. Wright finished the spring season with a 16-2 record in number one doubles. In May, Wright earned her degree in psychology with a GPA of 3.930.