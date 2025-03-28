UConn's Paige Bueckers Reveals Heartfelt Thoughts About JuJu Watkins' Injury
UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers revealed her reaction to USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins going down with a torn ACL in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
"Just sick to my stomach," Bueckers said when asked for her reaction. "It makes me just sick and ill... I've been in that position where you have this devastating injury. She had it at a time where it's just the worst timing, and you're playing for a national championship, competing, playing with your team at the end of the season. So you just feel for her."
Bueckers contacted Watkins after the injury to offer he prayers and support.
"We've exchanged numbers now so we're locked in, and whatever she needs mentally, physically, she needs to vent, ask questions," Bueckers said.
Bueckers has gone through this injury and recovery process before. She tore her ACL in 2022, which caused her to miss an entire season. Bueckers commented on the challenges of going through a major injury and the process of getting back on the court.
"The first week was devastation. A sense of just hurt, disappointment, a 'Why me?' sort of mentality, a lot of questions that you have that are going to go unanswered," Bueckers said. "But then your motivation, your strength, your faith, peace kicks in of 'Everything happens for a reason'... And then you know that every single day that passes by is a day closer to getting to play basketball again."
While Watkins won't be able to finish out the tournament and potentially face off with Bueckers, the UConn star has no doubt that Watkins will be back.
"You don't get to be as good as JuJu if you don't have a great motor, a great work ethic. She's going to attack this process just as she's attacked basketball... Just disappointed for her, but know she'll be back better than ever and this will just be a little setback to the great story she'll have."
