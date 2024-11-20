UConn's Rotation Not Set, Dan Hurley Says: 'We'll Be Tinkering For A While'
It’s hard to know just how good the UConn Huskies are through four games of the season.
UConn hasn’t played a worthy opponent, but that will change starting on Monday at the Maui Invitational.
While playing high majors in early November is a risk of sorts, doing so also provides valuable insight into the real nature of your team, an advantage that Hurley’s Huskies aren’t benefiting from this season.
As such, Hurley and his staff still aren’t sure where they stand on UConn’s ideal rotation and minutes allocation. Outside of surefire starters Alex Karaban and Liam McNeeley, everything is still on the table.
When asked about UConn’s rotation during a media availability session on Monday, Hurley was his usual honest self.
“I think we’ll be tinkering for a while,” the two-time national champion head coach said.
“There’s been some pleasant surprises. There’s been some guys we got to get going. And then you just never really know as a coach who you really like the most until you start to play games, or you’re really threatened. It’s hard to tell right now who you trust the most, who you like the most.”
UConn’s “comically bad” performance on Tuesday versus East Texas A&M (Hurley’s words) likely didn’t help clarify any answers for the Huskies regarding the above.
Maui promises to do just that, and even if UConn falls short of a Maui title, the Huskies will have left Hawaii with a much better grasp on their identity.
