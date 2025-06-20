UConn Star Demanded In Kevin Durant Trade Talks
The Phoenix Suns are demanding former UConn Huskies star and San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle in a potential Kevin Durant trade, per Kirk Goldsberry of The Ringer.
The Spurs have shown no interest in moving on from Castle thus far. Castle took home the Rookie of the Year after averaging 14.7 points per game, along with 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He shot 42.8 percent from the field and 28.5 percent from three.
Castle continued his success from UConn, where he helped lead the Huskies to a National Championship and was the Big East Freshman of the Year.
At UConn, Castle averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He shot 47.2 percent from the floor and 26.7 percent from behind the arc.
Castle has proven to be a valuable member of the Spurs' young core. His athleticism and ability to get downhill were evident, leading to many easy baskets.
Castle's ability to create his own shot and for his teammates has not only made him a core piece of the Spurs, but a touted player in trade talks.
The former UConn star had a great rookie season, and with the Spurs' reluctance to move him, he's likely to continue improving alongside Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.
