UConn Star Liam McNeeley Projected to Team Up With Generational Star

UConn star Liam McNeeley has received a major prediction ahead of the NBA Draft.

Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (30) drives to the basket during the first half against Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center.
UConn star Liam McNeeley is projected to be selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 14th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

McNeeley had a solid freshman year at UConn, despite struggling with his efficiency. He was named to the All-Big East team and was a Big East All-Freshman.

He averaged 14.5 points, six rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. McNeeley shot 38.1 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from three.

The 19-year-old wing struggled to shoot from behind the arc in his freshman campaign, but he is still regarded as one of the best shooters in the NBA Draft.

The Spurs would be an intriguing destination for McNeeley. He would join generational star Victor Wembanyama, as well as De'Aaron Fox, and former UConn star Stephon Castle.

San Antonio also holds the number two overall pick, which is expected to be Dylan Harper, barring a trade.

While the Spurs are a talented team, they could use more three-point shooting on their roster. McNeeley would provide scoring and shooting for them.

The UConn star may have struggled to shoot from deep, but he is still very talented and could be a steal late in the lottery or the mid-first round.

