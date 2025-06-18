Huskies Report

UConn Star Liam McNeeley Receives Major Prediction Ahead of NBA Draft

UConn star Liam McNeeley is projected to go to this team in the NBA Draft.

Ben Cooper

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Mohamed Wague (5) defends against Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (30) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
UConn star Liam McNeeley is projected to go to the Miami Heat with the 20th overall pick in ESPN's latest mock draft.

McNeeley had a solid freshman campaign at UConn, averaging 14.5 points per game along with six rebounds and 2.3 assists. He shot 38.1 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from three. McNeeley earned 2024-25 All-Big East honors and was a Big East All-Freshman.

McNeeley's size and scoring ability at the wing position make him an intriguing player in the draft despite a rough shooting season at UConn.

The 19-year-old is still regarded as one of the best three-point shooters in the draft despite his struggles with the Huskies.

McNeeley could be an interesting fit for the Miami Heat, as they could use some wing depth. The Heat have their stars in Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, but could use more depth in their rotation. With the Eastern Conference set to be wide open, they could emerge as contenders by adding players like McNeeley.

His shooting and size should make him an impact player at the next level.

The UConn star had a solid combine performance and could be a quality shooter and scorer at the next level.

Ben Cooper
Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

