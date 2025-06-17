Paige Bueckers Is Making a Statement — And It’s All in the Numbers
After a slow start to her WNBA career, former UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers is playing like she's never left Storrs.
According to a post on X, formerly Twitter by PolyMarket Hoops, Bueckers has been undoubtedly one of the WNBA's best rookie this season. The Dallas Wings guard leads all rookies in points per game (17.4 points), assists per game (6.1 assists), and steals per game (1.9 steals).
When compared to the rest of the WNBA rather than her fellow rookies, Bueckers is still standing out. Overall, she's fifteenth in points, tied with New York's Natasha Cloud and Seattle's Skylar Diggins for fourth in assists, and is tied with Golden State's Kayla Thornton for seventh in steals.
Unfortunately for Bueckers and the Wings, the only difference her on-court dominance has compared to her time with UConn is that it hasn't yet translated to winning. At a league-worst 1-11, Dallas has yet to win at home this season and remains winless against Western Conference foes.
While those marks are disappointing, they aren't a reflection of Bueckers. Instead, it's more of an indication that the Wings are rebuilding and are trying to find their way with Bueckers leading the charge.
Thankfully the season isn't over and there are still 28 regular season games remaining for Bueckers and Dallas to right the ship. But with how dominant Bueckers has been to start her WNBA career, don't be surprised when it translates to wins for the Wings, just like she would do throughout her storied career with the Huskies.