Update On Former UConn Star Jordan Hawkins During Sophomore Pelicans Season
Former UConn Huskies sharpshooter Jordan Hawkins looked like a Sixth Man of the Year candidate for the New Orleans Pelicans in November, but then the injury bug hit.
First, the former No. 14 overall pick missed multiple weeks due to a lingering back problem (medically speaking, a lumbar spine annual fissure).
In December, Hawkins provided some details on the injury and his rehab to NBA.com’s Jim Eichenhofer.
“(Hawkins’s) efforts to recuperate from his back injury have included “doing a lot of stretching, getting my core stronger. Just rest is the biggest thing,” Eichenhofer said.
“Hawkins also experienced back pain during his two-year college career at UConn, but said of his discomfort, “It’s worse now than it was in college, but I’ve always had back problems.”
Hopefully, access to top-of-the-line medical care in the NBA will allow Hawkins to fix his spinal problems.
But Hawkins’ back hasn't been his only ailment this season that’s resulted in missed time. In late December, Hawk suffered a right thumb contusion against the Houston Rockets.
All in all, Hawkins has missed 16 of the Pelicans’ 42 games this season. When he’s been on the court, however, Hawk has averaged 10.6 points per game in 22.7 minutes per game. Last season during his rookie year, Hawkins averaged 7.8 points and 17.3 minutes per game for the Pelicans.
Hawkins generated a ton of trade buzz in November due to his hot shooting and the Pelicans staring at a lost season. It appears New Orleans has no interest in including Hawkins in a package, however, which speaks to the organization’s belief in his potential.
Hawkins is still only 22 years old.
More NCAA: Former UConn Star Guard Dominates Lakers With 23-Point Performance