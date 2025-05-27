Huskies Report

UConn Star Liam McNeeley Receives Major New NBA Prediction on Tuesday

UConn star Liam McNeeley is projected to be drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Draft.

Ben Cooper

Mar 23, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (30) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half against the Florida Gators in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
UConn star Liam McNeeley is projected to be drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the 22nd overall pick in ClutchPoints' latest mock draft.

McNeeley put up solid numbers in his freshman year at UConn, averaging 14.5 points, six rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

However, McNeeley struggled with his efficiency, shooting just 38.1 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from three.

While his efficiency may be a concern for some teams, McNeeley was an elite three-point shooter in high school. He is still one of the best shooters in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Hawks would be a good fit for McNeeley as he would have catch-and-shoot opportunities off of All-Star point guard Trae Young, who is one of the league's best passers.

McNeeley measured at 6'8" in shoes and 214.6 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine.

The 19-year-old's size is one reason why he will likely be drafted in the first round despite an inconsistent freshman campaign at UConn.

McNeeley's shooting at the wing position will be enticing to teams in the mid-to-late first round of the draft.

The former Huskies star may not end up a lottery pick, but he could be a steal in the 2025 NBA Draft.

