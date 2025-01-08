Where Does Jordan Hawkins Rank Among Dan Hurley's Most Talented UConn Players?
Ranking the 10 most talented UConn Huskies players Dan Hurley has coached…
4. Jordan Hawkins
There are elite shooters, and then there are Ray Allen-type, once-in-a-generation type shooters at the NBA level.
Hawkins hasn’t quite proven he’s in that latter category yet, but he certainly looks like it during stretches for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Still just 22 years old, Hawkins has already established himself as one of the league’s best young snipers, and the Pelicans aren’t interested in including him in a trade based on how high they believe his ceiling is.
While Hawk lacks the strength of guys like Solo Ball or — to a greater extent — Andre Jackson Jr., he’s got legitimate bounce at six-foot-five, making it difficult to contest his jumper unless you’re putting elite height and length on him.
Hawkins is also underrated as a driver. He’s fearless when he puts the ball on the floor off of a closeout, and he’s capable of finishing above the rim by using the aforementioned leaping ability.
Like Ball, Hawkins has a lot of developmental room in the mid-range and as a second-level scorer. But he has two to three inches on Ball and is thus clearly categorized as a shooting guard in the NBA, without the need to develop point guard skills.
Hawkins improved immensely within Hurley’s program, and while there’s no telling just how good he can become at the next level, early returns are promising.
But who tops Hawk as the third-most talented player Hurley has coached at UConn? Find out below.
