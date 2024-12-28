Where Does Solo Ball Rank Among UConn's Top Performers This Season?
Ranking the top performers for the UConn Huskies men's basketball team so far this season...
3. Solo Ball
Ball has hit three 3-pointers or more in seven of UConn’s 13 games this season — let that sink in.
His 40.8 percent from downtown is second only to Alex Karaban among UConn’s rotational players, and the scary thing is, Ball has so much more room for improvement offensively. He’s been the Huskies’ most consistent scorer and has done so while operating as the team’s third option on most possessions.
Will Ball have a legit NBA career? It’s a fascinating question given the fact that he doesn’t have amazing size for position. Still, Ball’s shooting is becoming too elite for scouts to ignore, and when you pair that with the kind of top-end athleticism he brings to the table, it’s hard to imagine Ball not being an effective NBA player.
Keep in mind that this is Ball’s first season as a regular rotational player. He’s taking full advantage of the opportunity and has emerged as an explosive weapon who can score in bunches both in the halfcourt and in an up-and-down game.
Ball’s improvement from last year to now is not only impressive but an indicator of future greatness.
Here’s a juicy prediction: Ball won’t go pro this summer, but he’ll take another leap and be a Player of the Year candidate next year as a junior, leading to a lottery selection in the 2026 NBA draft.
But who tops Ball on this list as UConn’s second-best performer so far this season? Find out below.