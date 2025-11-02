UConn’s Emerging WR Gives Jim Mora a Tactical Edge
It is not hard to point out the headline-makers in a UConn Huskies win. Against UAB, the Huskies’ offensive engine ran as expected. The veteran quarterback, Joe Fagnano, made passes for 267 yards and threw four touchdowns. The backfield rotation kept the chains moving, and the offensive line handled pressure with authority. However, tucked inside that 38–19 win was something different.
One player changed the geometry of how defenses had to think. That player was freshman Terrence Smith. It is easy to miss Smith’s name with Fagnano’s zero-interception season and Skylar Bell’s incredible performances; however, Jim Mora didn’t miss it.
Used in multiple alignments, Smith logged five carries for 35 yards, including a burst for 21. It wasn’t a gaudy stat line, but it was the kind of small performance that tells that the coach is testing something bigger. In fact, Mora admitted after the game that this was no accident.
“Just trying to expand his role every week," Mora said. "He’s got speed. He’s elusive. You saw some plays in there where he can dart and make some plays. He’s got good hands. We use him as a running back. We use him as a receiver. Try to put him in spots where they have to try to find him. We don’t want to get predictable."
The UAB game wasn’t a one-off.
In earlier outings, too, Smith had his moments. He had a short reception against Rice that turned into a key first down and even a touchdown run against Ball State. Across six appearances this season, he’s totaled 21 yards on limited touches, flashing versatility that screams potential.
The key phrase in what Mora said is, “We don’t want to get predictable.” That’s where Smith becomes more of a tactical weapon and a clueless freshman. As Mora added, Smith’s mental growth is matching his physical skill.
“He understands our offense better, and he’s more confident,” Mora said. “We can continue to work him into different situations because he’s handling the mental load very, very well.”
For a UConn offense searching for versatility, that’s priceless.
Who is Terrence Smith, and Why is He Built for This Role?
Before Storrs, Terrence Smith was the guy in Aiken, South Carolina. He played under Chris Hamilton at South Aiken High. Smith was a dual-threat quarterback with blinding speed. He ended his high-school career with 2,616 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 3,648 yards and 47 more scores.
Smith, with 6,396 all-purpose yards and 67 total touchdowns, set the school record before leaving for Storrs. Additionally, he was also named 4A Region 5 Offensive Player of the Year twice.
Now, at UConn, he’s learning to channel that same chaos into structure. Wide receivers coach Kashif Moore saw this coming from the moment Smith signed.
“Terrence Smith Jr. is an elusive playmaker out of South Carolina with lightning speed,” Moore said. “He led his high school team as their quarterback and set school records for all-purpose yards and touchdowns. He’ll be transitioning to wide receiver with many natural skills for the position. We can’t wait to get Terrence up to Storrs!”
That transition is already paying off. By blending the decision-making of a former quarterback with the instincts of a natural runner, Smith gives Mora something rare. He gives Mora a player who can move between positions without tipping off the defense.
Smith’s story isn’t about taking over UConn’s offense overnight. Instead, it’s about adding dimension to it. He’s the type of player who might touch the ball only a few times a game, but changes how every defender has to think.
As Mora keeps finding ways to put him “in spots where they have to try to find him,” it wouldn’t be surprising if Smith soon turns into the Huskies’ not-so-secret advantage.
