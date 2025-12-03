Jim Mora’s Exit Sparks Another UConn Transfer

After resurrecting a program that hadn’t seen consecutive nine-win seasons since 2007 and guiding the UConn Huskies to three bowl appearances in four years, head coach Jim Mora decided to pack his bags and move west. He will soon be taking over at Colorado State.

Since the move was announced, multiple players have decommitted from UConn, and even more have decided to enter the transfer portal. According to reports from Chris Hummer of 247 Sports, another player has decided to enter the transfer portal.

“UConn OT Carsten Casady (@cdcas04) plans to enter the transfer portal, his agency @ethos_sg tells @247Sports,” reports Hummer. Casady is now the 10th player who is planning to enter the portal. He becomes the latest departure after Ben Murawski, the 6-foot-7 standout run-blocker who was the first offensive tackle to enter the portal.

The 6-7, 300-pound OT played 774 snaps and started 12 games for the Huskies at RT in 2025. He's allowed 0 career sacks. 2 remaining years. https://t.co/PpTmta9A6n pic.twitter.com/rLPOQEqdNw — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 2, 2025

Casady is a right tackle who hails from Rolesville, North Carolina. He attended Rolesville High School before committing to UConn as part of the 2023 class. However, that year, he redshirted, and the following year, he rotated through multiple positions.

In 2024, he played in nine games and made starts at both center and right guard. Casady locked down the right tackle spot in 2025. He started all 12 games, played 774 snaps, and allowed zero sacks.

Casady, with two years of eligibility remaining, becomes an instant high-priority target for programs needing a plug-and-play tackle. And the Rams sure need that. The Rams are coming off a 2-10 season with a 6-game losing streak.

The Rams are also newly bound for the Pac-12 and eager to rise to the top of the Group of Five financially and competitively. It is one of the reasons Mora was introduced as their fourth coach since 2019, with the hope that he can stabilize a program that has played in just one bowl game since 2017.

While it is great news for CSU, it marks the end of a historic era for UConn. As the chaos mounts, the big question becomes whether this is the final tremor or just another aftershock.

Who Are the Other UConn Players Planning on Entering the Portal?

Casay steps into a portal that is already crowded with UConn talent. To start with, Cam Chadwick, one of the Huskies' top playmakers, who had 63 tackles and a team-high four interceptions, announced that he would be entering the transfer portal a day after Mora left.

Chadwick’s move was followed by running back Victor Rosa, the “Bristol Pistol,” who departs with 1,405 career rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Defensive depth took another hit when DB Chris Hudson joined the list after 22 career appearances. This was followed by linebacker Oumar Diomande, who led UConn with 111 tackles and five sacks in 2025.

Nov 23, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. (82) breaks free from Connecticut Huskies defensive back Cam Chadwick (13) after making a catch in the first quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

On offense, wide receiver John Neider, fresh off a 395-yard, two-touchdown sophomore season, added his name to the growing list. Running back MJ Flowers, an FCS standout at Eastern Illinois, brought Power Four potential but saw limited usage at UConn before entering the portal with two years left.

The secondary continued thinning with Kolubah Pewee Jr., a Georgetown transfer with substantial career numbers but no UConn snaps due to injury, and Osiris Gilbert, a true freshman with 21 tackles and seven pass breakups who had high-major offers before becoming a Husky.

And with Casady now joining the list, the fallout clearly isn’t done yet. The question now is how many players can UConn retain this season.

