UConn Blocking Out Noise Entering Air Force Matchup
The UConn Huskies enter this week’s matchup against Air Force with a two-game winning streak. They are sitting at 7–3 overall and a perfect 5–0 at home. Their record is impressive, especially considering all three of their losses came on the road and all in overtime. Despite the incredible season the Huskies are having, HC Jim Mora has made it clear that the noise outside the walls of the program doesn’t dictate how his team prepares.
“We care about what happens in this building right here,” Mora said. “That’s just noise, and it’s not something we pay attention to. Whether you’re winning or you’re losing, people are going to have opinions about you. When you’re losing, they say you’re awful. When you win, they say you’re great. Neither are true. You are what you are every single day, so that’s always got to be our focus, and it is our focus.”
That kind of tunnel vision might be exactly what UConn needs against an Air Force team that thrives on discipline. The Falcons are coming in with one of the most effective rushing attacks in the country, averaging 269 yards on the ground per game. They rank No. 1 in rushing in the Mountain West.
The Falcons also have the longest streak in the nation of consecutive 100-yard rushing games, which stands at 94. They tend to dominate time of possession and control the rhythm of the game. Mora knows the challenge well, and he’s preparing his defense for a battle.
“I mean, you can involve the quarterback in the run game and get the extra hat, and that challenges you,” Mora explained. “They’re not like Rice, but there are some similarities, which, you know, at least we’ve seen it. What helps us is preparing well during the week and going out and playing well. At least there’s a little bit of familiarity, but these guys are polished.”
That reference to Rice isn’t random. UConn’s double-overtime loss to the Owls earlier this season was one of the toughest in recent memory. The Huskies lost 37–34, snapping their four-game win streak. Mora hasn’t forgotten it; however, he was quick to point out the difference in mindset his team has developed since.
“I mean, these are some of the smartest young men in the United States of America,” Mora said of Air Force. “They’re warriors. They play with that warrior spirit. They’re relentless. You don’t go to the Air Force Academy unless you’ve got something special in your heart and soul, and they play that way. So, we just have to be ready for that.”
UConn’s defense, led by linebacker Bryun Parham, will have to find ways to disrupt that warrior rhythm. The Huskies rank second among FBS independents in total offense with 456.7 yards per game and second in scoring defense at 24.9. And Mora knows better than anyone that the Huskies can’t afford to be caught up in their own hype before kickoff.
Jim Mora Reveals Secret that Keeps Huskies Away from Complacency
After back-to-back statement wins over Boston College and Duke, Jim Mora has heard the whispers: this UConn team is different. Despite the predictions and praises, Mora isn’t worrying about results. He is instead focused on what happens between the wins.
“Stick to the process,” Mora said. “Stick to the things that help us find success on Saturdays, tremendous weeks of preparation, great focus, practice with intensity and intention. Create the right mindset. Make sure that we understand that every game matters, every play matters, every practice matters, every moment of preparation matters.”
That mindset was on full display against Duke. The Fighting Irish were coming in having taken down Syracuse, a team that had beaten the Huskies. Still, the Huskies rallied late to win 37–34 in front of more than 38,000 fans at Rentschler Field.
As Mora puts it, “You don’t think about the past, you learn from it. A win and a loss are equally challenging. You have to approach the next week exactly the same.”
The Huskies had that same approach going into the Boston College match after the FIU win. UConn took down New England rival, 38–23. That was UConn’s fourth straight win at the time.
“You have to approach the next week the same way, and that is to go right back to what you believe in as a program that’s going to prepare you to have the best chance to win on Saturday,” added Mora. “Thankfully, our guys have a great understanding of that.”
And with Air Force up next, Mora’s message hasn’t changed. Ignore the noise. Trust the process and prepare like warriors. This season, UConn’s belief isn’t built on buzz. It’s built, one focused game at a time.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!