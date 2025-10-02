UConn Coach Explains Strategy to Create Turnovers
The UConn Huskies (3-2) are in the midst of a two-game winning streak and are beginning to find their momentum. A narrow 31-25 win over Ball State was followed up by last week’s 20-17 win over Buffalo. Both wins were grueling and were won with clutch plays in the fourth. One of the biggest keys to ensuring a win is limiting turnovers. This is a UConn offense that has yet to commit a turnover and has been able to move with an offense that is ranked as the 25th-best in the nation, thanks to 459 yards per game.
While protecting the ball will always be a positive for any offense in the nation, the elite teams know how to take it away. This season the Huskies are one of the worst in the nation with a total of just three takeaways which ranks 108th-best in the nation, out of a possible 130.
“It's about doing your job consistently, so that you're in the right place to make a play when the opportunity presents itself,” quotes UConn head coach Jim Mora during his obligatory weekly press conference.
“And then I think some of it is an art form, you know, punch outs, you know, understand if you're the second man in that you can, you, go for the football, either punch out or rip out, interceptions, I think, are about being in the right place, having great ball reaction skills, you know, good hands. We work on it all the time.”
Mora’s defense while not forcing a turnover in their last win 20-17 win over Buffalo, were able to hold the Bulls to just 329 yards and a paltry 4-15 third down conversion rate.
“It's not something that I'm going to address much with the players," Mora said. "I've been through many times in my career where there's some kind of droughts on takeaways, and there's a saying that they come in bunches, and I think if you start to overemphasize, ‘we got to take the ball, we got to take the ball away.’ The guys will get away from doing their job. Our experience, my experience, is if you do your job and you play really, really hard and you're gonna get those opportunities, and when they present themselves, you need to capitalize.”
Last season, the Huskies ranked 80th in the nation with an average of 1.3 takeaways per game. This season, UConn ranks 97th with .8.
