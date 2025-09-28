UConn HC Cautious After Buffalo Win
For the UConn Huskies (3-2), a win against Buffalo (2-3) (1-0) is a win, to start off the first five games with a 2-3 tilt would not have felt fair considering the heartbreaking ways UConn has gone about those losses, overtime losses to both Delaware and Syracuse.
Mora will be the first to admit that the Huskies’ 20-17 wasn’t the prettiest on the eye postgame.
“It was a gut-check win. It was not a pretty win at all, but, you know, to come on the road and play, you know, what I think is a really tough-minded physical buffalo team who plays great defense to get a win is the number one priority. And these are the kind of games that you learn a lot from, and you can really build on it.”
Both teams combined for just 629 yards. Each side struggled to convert third downs as well. UConn totaled a 5-13 rate while the Bulls converted 4-15 on the third-downs.
Mora’s team landed just 19-32 on passes with quarterback Joe Fagnano tossing 155 yards and one touchdown. For the Bulls, the biggest passing help they got was from QB Gunnar Gray. Gray went 17-29 with 125 yards and one touchdown.
Yet Mora’s team needed to suit up and fight its hardest; a field goal was enough to push the Huskies over the line.
“You know, it was the second time we've been able to go down at the end of the game and kick a field goal in a two-minute situation to help us, you know, at Syracuse get to overtime of the day to get the win… But I just feel like, as, you know, people say it was ugly. Well, I'll tell you what, I'd rather have an ugly win in an ugly loss, and nobody in that locker room, I mean, they're elated to get the win, but nobody feels like, you know, we've even come close to reaching our potential.”
With full transparency, we chopped the middle of the quote so the importance of what Mora said would not be muddled with talk over the win.
“Still very concerned with the way we're playing defense in those critical situations, and we were playing three deep coverage, and they get a seam route on us, and we've got to make those plays, cause those end up hurting you.”
Mora clearly is not happy with how UConn gave up a few big plays, but the Huskies only allowed six plays over 10+ yards with 71 total plays and over 33 minutes of possession.
Things weren’t perfect on Saturday, but they hardly are. For a Buffalo defense that touted the best pass attack in the nation, Mora and the Huskies will gladly head back home with another win to add to their record.
