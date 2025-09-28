Huskies Report

UConn HC Cautious After Buffalo Win

The UConn Huskies were able to grind out their third win of the season against Buffalo, but the program's head coach wasn't fully satisfied with the performance.

Connor Mardian

Sep 20, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Jim Mora watches from the sideline as they take on the Ball State Cardinals at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

For the UConn Huskies (3-2), a win against Buffalo (2-3) (1-0) is a win, to start off the first five games with a 2-3 tilt would not have felt fair considering the heartbreaking ways UConn has gone about those losses, overtime losses to both Delaware and Syracuse.

Mora will be the first to admit that the Huskies’ 20-17 wasn’t the prettiest on the eye postgame.

“It was a gut-check win. It was not a pretty win at all, but, you know, to come on the road and play, you know, what I think is a really tough-minded physical buffalo team who plays great defense to get a win is the number one priority. And these are the kind of games that you learn a lot from, and you can really build on it.”

Both teams combined for just 629 yards. Each side struggled to convert third downs as well. UConn totaled a 5-13 rate while the Bulls converted 4-15 on the third-downs. 

Mora’s team landed just 19-32 on passes with quarterback Joe Fagnano tossing 155 yards and one touchdown. For the Bulls, the biggest passing help they got was from QB Gunnar Gray. Gray went 17-29 with 125 yards and one touchdown. 

The Huskies were able to grind out their third win on the season
Aug 30, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies quarterback Joe Fagnano (2) throws a pass against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils in the first half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Yet Mora’s team needed to suit up and fight its hardest; a field goal was enough to push the Huskies over the line. 

“You know, it was the second time we've been able to go down at the end of the game and kick a field goal in a two-minute situation to help us, you know, at Syracuse get to overtime of the day to get the win…  But I just feel like, as, you know, people say it was ugly. Well, I'll tell you what, I'd rather have an ugly win in an ugly loss, and nobody in that locker room, I mean, they're elated to get the win, but nobody feels like, you know, we've even come close to reaching our potential.”

With full transparency, we chopped the middle of the quote so the importance of what Mora said would not be muddled with talk over the win.

“Still very concerned with the way we're playing defense in those critical situations, and we were playing three deep coverage, and they get a seam route on us, and we've got to make those plays, cause those end up hurting you.”

Mora clearly is not happy with how UConn gave up a few big plays, but the Huskies only allowed six plays over 10+ yards with 71 total plays and over 33 minutes of possession.

Things weren’t perfect on Saturday, but they hardly are. For a Buffalo defense that touted the best pass attack in the nation, Mora and the Huskies will gladly head back home with another win to add to their record.

Published
Connor Mardian
CONNOR MARDIAN

Connor is a recent graduate from the esteemed Sports Media and Analytics program at Virginia Tech. He first found himself writing for recruiting database Rivals.com for just about two years before moving to Virginia Tech On SI. Connor has interviewed some of the highest-ranking members of Virginia Tech Athletics and looks to one day be a full-time writer covering Manchester United, his favorite soccer team.

